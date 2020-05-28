Why I Decided To Play For Nigeria

Listen to article

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has revealed the reason behind his decision to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria.

The German-born goalkeeper was eligible to play for Germany, but he chose to represent Nigeria after growing up in the European country.

Maduka is the latest player to choose Nigeria ahead of other countries, and he is excited to be donning the Super Eagles jersey.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from his German club, Fortuna Düsseldorf II; he is close to sealing a move to Dutch club, Sparta Rotterdam.

He said it has always been a dream to represent Nigeria

"Simply the love for Nigeria and the way I grew up, it was an easy decision.

"It's always a dream to play for Nigeria, the chance came, and I took it directly. There was no second I wanted to waste."

He also expressed his admiration for former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama while speaking on Eagles Tracker

"I admire Vincent Enyeama, he's a legend. What he has done for this country, he's an idol. I am looking up to him, and I want to do things for Nigeria he has done, that's why I'm looking up to him."

"Leon Balogun because he is also half-German and he's like a big brother, he told me everything, and he introduced me to everyone very well.

"Now we are a big family; every player is like a brother to me. I am learning every day from every player when I'm with the Eagles. It's a blessing to be part of this team," said Okoye.

Maduka was invited to the Super Eagles team by Gernot Rohr to rival the likes of Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi for a first-team spot.

He made his Super Eagles debut against Brazil in an international friendly match after coming on to replace Francis Uzoho, who suffered a knee injury against the South American giants.