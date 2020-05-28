Moses Simon Crowned Nantes' Player Of The Season

Listen to article

Nantes and Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon has bagged his club's player of the season award following his impressive performance with the Canary this season.

TheNigerianvoice.com had earlier reported that Simon alongside Osimhen were in line to be crowned the player of the season for their respective clubs.

The 24-year-old Simon is Nantes joint-top scorer in the league alongside Ludovic Blas, who also netted nine goals this term, but Simon edged Ludovic with his five assists also registered this season.

According to the club’s website, Simon recorded 40 per cent of the votes casted by 3,500 voters.

“Moses Simon left a lasting impression at the club. He has been voted Canary of the 2019-2020 season,” the club’s website stated.

Simon moved from Spanish LaLiga side, Levante, to the the French side on loan in the summer, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 30 games in all competitions, before the Ligue 1 season was cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, after the successful loan spell, Nantes will be looking forward to making Simon's transfer a permanent on but as of now, nothing of such has been mentioned by the club.