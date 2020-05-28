Boxing: Ali Announces Proposed Date For Guinness Book Of Record Bout

Listen to article

Former World Cruiserweight Champion, Bash Ali has announced October 2020 as the proposed date for the Guinness Book of Record bout.

Ali, 64, will become the oldest boxer to fight a professional bout if the scheduled bout should happen. When the most talk about bout takes place, it will put his name and Nigeria in the Guinness Book of Record as the oldest boxer to win a world title.

Bash Ali disclosed this on Wednesday on BSN Sports WhatsApp platform following the recent announcement of Nigeria government distancing itself from the bout.

The statement reads: “I am sorry that the criminals at the ministry of Sports gave some of you guys high blood pressure and serious headache.”

“I am truly sorry, anytime anything great wants to happen in Nigeria as long as they are not benefitting from it, they will do their best to kill it.”

“I want everyone to know that I am in total control and confident that the historical bout will hold on October 2020” Bash Ali stated on BSN Sports WhatsApp platform.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports had urged Bash Ali, through his lawyer, B.O. Nafagha & Co., to do away with the activities of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, as the former world cruiserweight champion has been pressuring officials to endorse the fight.

The ministry asserts that the proposed bout falls under the purview of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC), being a professional category that is purely a business concern and acting on instructions from the Presidency, cannot interfere in a matter over which another organization has jurisdiction.