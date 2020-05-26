Amokachi Donates Food Items To The Needy In Kaduna

Listen to article

Former Super Eagles assistant manager and ambassador, Daniel Amokachi has brought respite to thousands of less privileged Nigerians living in Kaduna after he distributed food items and other provisions to help cushion the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The distribution, which saw more than 1,100 families given packs of food items and provisions was authorised and supervised by the Amokachi foundation.

The former striker stated that it's his own little way to help the needy during this period. He said "I normally do this four to six times in a year to assist people who are in need. I consider it a special honour and privilege by God to assist the less privileged in our society."

"I will continue to do this as long as God grants me the grace.” The Bull as he is fondly called by fans said the gesture was extended to both male and female, but mostly to women since mothers are responsible for the catering of the family."

The beneficiaries thanked the Ex-international for his benevolent gesture.

The Bull was a member of the gold winning Atlanta 1996 Olympics team. He was forced to retire prematurely as a result of a nagging injury. Since retiring, he's coached local club Nasarawa United, national U-23 team as well as Assistant Super Eagles coach.