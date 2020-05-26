Ideye Attributes Premier League Poor Performances To Lack Of Fitness

Listen to article

Former Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye has revealed the reason behind his poor performances in the premier league.

Ideye signed a three-year deal with English Premier League club West Bromwich Albion, becoming the club's record signing at a fee reported as £10 million.

The former Dynamo Kiev was unable to live up to expectations at the Hawthorns, he scored a paltry four goals in 24 appearances during his short stay in England.

Ideye has attributed his poor form in the premier league to lack of pre-season and fitness issues.

“I feel I didn't really give my best at West Brom because I didn't’ have a good pre-season, injuries and a host of other things,” he said in an Instagram live video .

The 31-year-old also found life difficult in China after leaving England.

“The issue I had in China was that there is this rule that every six months, they had to reshuffle the team and at the time I got to China , it was really difficult for me; the language, the players, not having good food."

“ It took me time to really adjust to the Chinese league , and with all the expectations from the fans and the team.

"The management felt I wasn't good enough or that I couldn't meet the expectations placed on me, they ended up signing a new player in my position and they asked me to go on loan ."

Ideye is currently on the books of Aris in the Greek Super League.