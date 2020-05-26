Utaka Named Youth Team Coach At Montpellier

Listen to article

Ex-Super Eagles winger, John Utaka has been appointed as the Youth Team coach at his former French Ligue1 club, Montpelier.

The football club disclosed this on in a statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday, in which they congratulated Utaka on the appointment.

The statement reads "It was with great pleasure that I learned of the appointment of John Chukwudi Utaka as a youth team coach in Montpellier HSc of France. Allow me to congratulate you most warmly both on my behalf and on behalf of the John Utaka Football Academy family.”

Utaka, 38, played for the French side for 12 years, scoring 12 goals in 68 matches on his second stint in Ligue 1, having previously played at RC Lens and Rennes before he joined his countryman, Nwankwo Kanu at Portsmouth, where he lifted the English FA Cup alongside compatriot and Nigeria team-mate, Nwankwo Kanu.

Utaka started his professional career at Rangers International retired in 2018 and has been massively involved in grassroots football through Utaka Football Academy.

Utaka scored six goals in 49 appearances for Super Eagles between 2001 and 2012.