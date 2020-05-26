French Ligue 1: Lyon President Calls For Season Return

Listen to article

The president of French side Olympic Lyonnais, Jean-Michel Aulas has called on the French authorities to rescind its decision to cancel the 2019/2020 Ligue1 season.

Recall that the French government announced on 28 April, that the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons would not resume because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the decision of the government, litigations has been flying around in France after Amiens, Lyon and Toulouse kicked against the decision to end the season early.

In a letter to France's prime minister and sports minister, Aulas said French football would face an "unprecedented economic and social crisis".

Part of the letter reads "The Bundesliga resumed matches on 16 May, Spain will resume matches on 8 June. Italy, Russia and Portugal have resumed collective training and England is working on a resumption after 19 June," Aulas said.

"How can France not be downgraded very quickly and see its professional football devalued?"

He further added that with the French government envisaging June 2 as the day it will announce an easing of restrictions in the country, some decisions could be made as well as per the resumption of the league and not necessarily ending it.

"Many developments and hopes are expected on this date, so that France can gradually regain a good dynamic,"

"Could we imagine that June 2 is also a great opportunity to rectify the mistake concerning French football and to allow, with a health protocol used everywhere, a gradual resumption of training and, why not, a resumption of the 2019-20 season over the months of July or August?"

Last week, Lyon were one of three clubs, alongside the relegated Amiens and Toulouse, to have appealed against ending the Ligue 1 season.