LMC Considers Scrapping The 2019-2020 NPFL Season

Listen to article

Organizers of the NPFL, LMC has considered canceling the 2019/2020 season and start the 2020/2021 season in earnest.

This was revealed by the LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko on Monday during Channel TV's sports programme, Dikko outlined the four format being considered to conclude the league which has been on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.

Dikko said “We have been having useful conversations with the NFF and indeed with the Government authorities on what options are available to us with regards to the “NPFL & indeed others leagues”.

“We have had several private meetings with Government over the last week to sound them out, feel the pulse and determine what could be possible in view of the challenges.

He also disclosed that there are four options available for consideration “Four options were available to be considered towards conclusion of the NPFL, subject to Government approvals and time permitting which are:

Option (A), “End the league as it is, adjust the table based on Points Per Game (PPG) system so as to bring all the teams at par to guarantee sporting merits & sporting fairness. Then LMC organize a Play off (which would be a one venue event for 7-10 days) to determine the Winner & CAF slots.

Option (B), “End the league as it is, adjust the table based on PPG system so as to bring all d teams at par to guarantee sporting merits the sporting fairness. Then submit the top ranked teams for CAF competitions. This option is only considered if there is no time for the play offs.

Option (C), “Converge the clubs in a one state venue and play the remaining matches within 3 stadiums that are normally not more than 2 -3hrs apart and conclude the remaining matches within 5-6 weeks playing 3 games a week and with all the quarantine and testing requirements.

He however explained that option (C) is only open with time permitting and huge support from Government and only if the country reopened completely and interstate travels allowed.

Option (D), “To conclude the league as normal on basis of home and away provided time permits, the country reopen completely, the Health issue completely under control and with huge support and approval from Government.

Recall that the League was suspended on March 27 after the completion of Match day 25, with Plateau United, Rivers United, Lobi Starts all contending for the title, while Enyimba sit on the fifth position with five matches in hand.