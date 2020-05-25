Dare Plots New Policy For Nigeria's Sports Industry

Listen to article

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has revealed that he's currently working on a new policy for the Sports industry in the country as he pointed out that without a solid sports industry policy, attracting the right investment into sports would be difficult.

Dare stated this on Sportsville, a Sports programme on Channels TV on Sunday, monitored by Completesports said he hopes to come up with a unique sports policy that would be the first ever for the country.

His words "We want to deliver on a sports industry policy, the first ever for this country that would move sports away from recreation to being an economic activity that can create jobs, put more value on our athletes and open up a new line of revenue for the federal government."

"Without policy, we can’t have the investment and the incentives needed to bring back a resurgence to our sports"

He further disclosed the the key areas he's working on to take Nigerian Sports to greater heights.

"For me, as we speak, focus areas are infrastructure mandatory, grassroots sports development mandatory, welfare of athletes mandatory and most importantly as I said is policy…ultimately, I want to deliver a sports industry policy…" he said.