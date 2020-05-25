Uli Stielike: Real Madrid Should Go For Humble Players, Not Pogba

Listen to article

Former Real Madrid Midfielder, Uli Stielike has advised his former club to target humble players ahead of signing Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Stielike believes the former Juve Midfielder possesses the necessary skills but may lack the right spirit to have a positive effect on the Los Blancos.

The 27-year old World cup winner has been linked consistently with a move to Real Madrid, while he's also reportedly a target for former club Juventus.

In a chat with AS, Stielike said "If you want to return to the idea of the Galacticos, maybe yes, But I am more in favour of humble players with great talent and sacrifice for the team."

Stielike further added that any club would struggle to replace a player like Cristiano Ronaldo and that Real needs time to rebuild hence should sign humble players.

"There is only one Cristiano, that's why I see that any team needs a certain adaptation time when a fundamental piece is gone."

Stielike, who won three La Liga titles and numerous other trophies as a Madrid player in the 1970s and '80s, said the club should only go after Pogba if they were returning to the days of the Galacticos in the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, former France international, Christophe Dugarry recently backed the Manchester United midfielder to rediscover his spark under the guidance of Zinedine Zidane.

"Pogba can do it. He is a boy who can score goals. For me, he is the ideal boy to give Real Madrid what is missing."

"A year has passed that has been difficult for him, because he has injuries and his team does not perform well, but every time he has been able to play, he quickly recovers his level. Knowing Zizou, if he was in love with Pogba, there is no reason for him to be gone a year later." Dugarry told RMC sports.