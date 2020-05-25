Zamorano: Barcelona Cannot Afford To Sign Martinez

Listen to article

Former Inter Milan striker, Iván Zamorano has said that it would be difficult for Barcelona to sign Inter and Argentine forward, Lautaro Martinez at this time due to the economic crisis ravaging the Catalan club.

Martinez is a target for Barcelona and LaLiga rivals, Real Madrid after scoring 18 times in 33 appearances for the Nerazurri this term and could be on his way to Barca after informing the Italian giant of his intentions to leave the club this summer.

According to reports, Inter are said to have already considered Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani as a replacement for the Argentine striker should he move away from Inter.

But Zamorano insists that he has no doubt that Martinez will still be at San Siro next season due to the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

His words "I really hope Lautaro stays at Inter. He is a young guy, 22 years old; Cavani is 11 years older and has enormous experience in different clubs.

But Cavani’s arrival has nothing to do with the sale of Lautaro" he told Mexican media outlet MisionTUDN.

"Barcelona have economic problems that won't allow them to sign Lautaro, so in my opinion he’ll stay, I have no doubt."

"Cavani can be an alternative to the starters. There are many rumours – Alexis Sanchez will return to Manchester United and Cavani can occupy that space in the forward department."

Zamorano further added that he's sure a transfer to Barcelona transfer will not go through even if Arturo Vidal is offered to Inter in a player-plus-cash exchange.

"I guarantee that Lautaro is the future of Inter, but Barcelona must put €100million on the table, which is the least that Inter has asked for Lautaro."

"Antonio Conte likes Vidal very much, for sure, but first they have to offer €100million."