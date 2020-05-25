Covid-19: Bournemouth, Hull City Records New Cases

Listen to article

The Covid-19 contagion has done more damage on every sphere of humanity and yet again, the novel virus has struck in the English Premier League and the Championship.

Bournemouth confirmed on Sunday that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19, but didn't disclose the identity of the player.

While in the Championship, former Premier League side, Hull City, also confirmed that two people at the club have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Premier League announced on Saturday that there were positive tests at two clubs out of 996 tests conducted on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and also stated that there were two positive cases out of more than 1,000 players and staff tested at the 24 second-tier clubs.

Bournemouth have said that the player’s identity would not be disclosed due to medical confidentiality and that he would self-isolate for seven days.

“Following strict adherence to the Premier League’s return to training regulations, the club’s training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week,” Bournemouth said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Championship side, Hull City have said that the two individuals that tested positive for the virus were asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects, but would self-isolate for seven days in line with EFL guidelines.

The Tigers did not confirm whether the positive tests were from players or staff but said the pair will both be tested again at a later date.

With Championship clubs set to return to training on Monday (today), a total of 1,014 tests were undertaken on players and staff over the past 72 hours, with all but the two at the Tigers coming back positive.

In the EPL, clubs are expected to discuss moving to contact training on Tuesday but amidst all of the new cases discovered, officials still plan to complete all 92 remaining fixtures, with Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters saying on Friday that they were as confident as they can be about resuming the league in June.