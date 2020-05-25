Manchester United Should Sign Ighalo Permanently - Hargreaves

Listen to article

Former Manchester United midfielder, Owen Hargreaves, has warned that United must do whatever it takes to make Odion Ighalo stay at the club permanent

The former England international said he would be extremely surprised if Ighalo is not signed permanently.

Ighalo, 30, surprisingly joined the Old Trafford side during the January transfer window and hasn't done bad as a striker, scoring 4 goals in 8 appearances.

However, there has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding his future at United, whether he will stay in England or return to his parent club in China, Shanghai Shenhua.

But Hargreaves has urged Manchester United to keep the striker because he believes he will be helpful for the club in the new season.

"I think he’s been a good fit for Man United and when you sign players you’ve got to get the right fit."

"It’s not always about getting the best name, it’s about getting the guy that you don’t have that you need."

"Hopefully he stays but there’s the whole Sanchez situation when he comes back, Martial and Rashford, he’s fit as well, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba – you’ve got to get them all into a team, with Daniel James as well."

"So he’s been good, really good. I’m sure they’ll try, if it’s sensible, keep him longer. I’d be surprised if he left." he told Talksports.

Ighalo's future at United remains unclear as his parent club insists that United must pay £20M to make his move a permanent one.