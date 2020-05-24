Lille Provides Private Jet For Osimhen To Attend His Father's Burial

Listen to article

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is currently heartbroken after his father Patrick Osimhen died on Sunday morning.

The Lille striker confirmed the sad news on his Twitter handle on Sunday with a broken heart emoji.

The 21-year-old is now an Orphan having lost his mother at a very young age.

French club, Lille have provided a private jet for Osimhen to be with his family in Nigeria.

According to a press release by the Nigeria Football Federation,

“His club, Lille OSC of France has given him a private aircraft to come to Nigeria to be with his family and probably for the burial rites.

Amaju Pinnick also revealed that the federation has applied for a landing permit but the request hasn't been granted as at the time of filing this report

“We have applied for landing permit but we are yet to get this. However, we are still on it and hopeful for the sake of the young lad”, said Amaju Pinnick.

Osimhen has been impressive for Lille since joining the club in the summer, he scored 18 goals in all competition before the league was cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.