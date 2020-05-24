Covid-19: Two Premier League Players Tests Positive

Listen to article

The English Premier League on Saturday has said that two more players have tested for the novel virus, just a couple of days after six individuals tested positive and three weeks away from the proposed restart of the season.

In previous tests on May 17 and 18, a total of 748 individuals were tested with six testing positive from three clubs, but in total, 996 players and club staff were tested over three days last week for COVID-19.

EPL said in a statement "Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs,"

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days."

"The six ... are still within their seven-day self-isolation period" and did not feature in the recent round of testing.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency."

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

Amongst the six who had already tested positive were Watford defender, Adrian Mariappa as well as two members of the club's staff.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson also revealed two more of his squad are in self-isolation after members of their family tested positive for the virus.

Clubs returned to socially distanced training in small groups last Tuesday and the league hope to begin playing the remaining 92 matches on June 12 or 19.