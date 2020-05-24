Osimhen, Simon Up For Player Of The Season Awards

Listen to article

France based Super Eagles duo, Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon are on the verge of bagging the Player of the Season Awards from their respective clubs, Lille and Nantes, for their impressive performances this season.

Fans of both clubs have been urged to vote for their best player of the season among the pool of the registered players but the Nigerians have an advantage over their teammates after their fine displays for their French sides.

With seven goals ahead of second-best goal scorer for Lille in the 2019/20 season, Victor Osimhen is a front runner for the club’s Player of The Season. While Simon scored 5 goals and registered 5 assists in 26 appearances for his Canary side in the league before the season was canceled.

Osimhen joined the French side from Belgian side Sporting Charleroi in the summer and became an instant sensation at the club finishing the season as the team’s top scorer with 15 goals, seven goals more than Loic Remy who netted eight times for the side.

Osimhen's performance for Les Douges has seen him establish himself as Gernot Rohr's first choice upfront and has also attracted the attention of Europe's elite clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the 21-year old will face stiff competition for the award from Renato Sanches, and Benjamin André, who were twice voted Player of The Month.

For Nantes, Simon will be one of the fans favourites for the award. The Nigerian forward moved to the French side on loan from Spanish La Liga side, Levante in the summer.