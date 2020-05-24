Lewandoski On Target Again As Bayern Brush Aside Frankfurt, Dortmund Pip Wolfsburg

Listen to article

Bayern Munich man of the moment, Robert Lewandoski, was on target again as Bayern Munich defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2.

The Bundesliga leaders scored two goals in the second half courtesy of goals from Leon Goretzka and Thomas Muller to race to a 2-0 lead before the break.

Robert Lewandoski added the third just after the restart to continue his impressive form this season.

Frankfurt fought back by scoring two goals in three minutes, but their comeback hopes were dashed as Alphonso Davies increased Bayern’s lead before Frankfurt defender, Hinteregger diverted into his own net to put the icing on the cake for Bayern Munich.

Dortmund ran out comfortable winners against Wolfsburg away from home thanks to goals from Raphael Guerrero and Achraf Hakimi to put pressure on Bayern Munich.

Bayern Leverkusen defeated Monchegladbach 3-1 away from home, while Werder Bremen recorded a 1-0 victory over Freiburg.

Super Eagles defender, Jamilu Collins was in action for Paderborn against Hoffeinheim, the match ended 1-1.

The Bundesliga became the first major league in Europe to restart after it was suspended for two months due to the outbreak of coronavirus.