FIFA And FIFPRO To Collaborate And Support Women's Football

Listen to article

World football governing body, FIFA and FIFPRO have agreed to collaborate and work towards accelerating the development of Professional women's football as well as mitigating the impact of the Covid19 pandemic.

During a 90-minute video-conference call, FIFPRO shared its recently published Raising Our Game report, which extensively charts recent progress in the women’s game, including the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and make recommendations to achieve further growth by bolstering the conditions of female players.

Speaking at the conference, FIFPRO Chief Women football officer, Amanda Vandervort said "We are pleased that we have quickly established a working agenda with FIFA following the publication of Raising Our Game and enthusiastic to keep working on behalf of players and their union representatives to continue improving the women’s game through a global set of labour standards."

“The coronavirus presents new challenges for women’s football, and the players themselves, and the best way to confront these is with a strong and united vision.

Raising Our Game seeks a sustainable path for women players all over the world to benefit from improved standards, allowing them to reach their full potential and play at a competitive level for their club or national team.

On the call, FIFA discussed the impact of the coronavirus on the women’s game, and how it is working with stakeholders to help provide support to the football industry.

Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, also said "At this difficult time for football and many industries around the world, these discussions with FIFPRO are a positive step towards ensuring that the right support and assistance is available to professional players at all levels of women’s football and to continue ongoing efforts to further grow and develop the women’s game around the world."

"Together with key stakeholders across football, including confederations and member associations, we look forward to continuing discussions with FIFPRO in order to overcome the current challenges women’s football faces."

Recognising the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the women’s game, FIFA is also currently working on providing further assistance to women’s football as part of an ongoing assessment taking place into the financial impact of the pandemic on the wider football community.