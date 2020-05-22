Lukaku Vows Never To Forgive Villas-Boas

Listen to article

Italian based Belgian striker has said he will never forgive his former manager at Chelsea, Andre Villas-Boas for repeatedly snubbing him on the bench during his days as a Chelsea player.

Recall that the Portuguese manager, Villas-Boas, brought Lukaku from Belgian giants Anderlecht in the summer of 2011 but Lukaku played most of the season with the reserves and was left out of the Champions League squad.

Lukaku only made his full Premier League debut for Chelsea in May when Villas-Boas had been sacked and Roberto Di Matteo replaced him.

Lukaku has now admitted that he will always hold a grudge against Villas-Boas.

“Di Matteo told me that I would stay with the group until after the final,” Lukaku told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“He thought everyone should come along, including the ones who were suspended and the few boys who were not in the Champions League squad. I am also grateful to him for that.

“This win is one of the things I’ve always dreamed about. You want to celebrate something like that with the team at that time. That is nice in itself at the age of nineteen.

“I am happy for the whole club, but there is one man who took a lot from me: the previous trainer (Villas-Boas). I will never forgive him for that.”

Lukaku added: “Once I had to play in the front left, another time in the front right. You don’t develop that way.

Then at some point you have to think about yourself. So I told the club what I thought of it.

“I know, Villas-Boas was also under pressure but that’s why he didn’t have to treat me like that. Di Matteo approached me completely differently, he immediately involved me in everything.

“That should have been much earlier. Really, I never forgave the previous coach.”

After nine months at Chelsea, Villas-Boas was sacked at Chelsea and Roberto Di Matteo was appointed as manager. He went on to win the FA Cup and the Champions League.

While Lukaku left the London club in 2014 before eventually ending up at Premier League rivals Manchester United.