Awoniyi Eyes Liverpool Return

Listen to article

Nigerian forward, Taiwo Awoniyi has said he's focused on working on his weaknesses in the German Bundesliga before making a return to the Premier League.

Awoniyi, who is currently on loan at Mainz from Liverpool, scored his first goal in the Bundesliga on Sunday since arriving on loan from the Merseyside outfit at the beginning of the season in Mainz’s 2-2 draw at FC Cologne.

Despite having limited game time this season, Awoniyi is convinced that he has improved and is hopeful he can do the same when he returns to Anfield.

Awoniyi told Liverpool FC “Coming here (Germany) is just to make myself better, Even without playing for a while, coming in on Sunday shows I’ve really improved since coming to Germany. That’s the goal with being on loan”

“Even when you are not playing, you just have to be ready and keep on improving yourself and wait for your time as well.

“I don’t think I’m the same player as I was in the last few years. I personally have seen improvement in my game and I believe most Liverpool coaches have seen that as well.

“I just have to be prepared to improve myself and work on my weak points as well. When I’m back at LFC, I hope they will see that.”

The 22-year old is yet to make any appearance for the Super Eagles, having featured for Nigeria at U17, U20 and U23 respectively.