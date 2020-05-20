Basketball: Ike Diogu Debunks Retirement Rumour

Listen to article

The captain of Nigerian Basketball team, Ike Diogu has debunked rumours that he's considering calling it quits with the Nigeria’s Men Basketball team.

The former NBA star cleared the air on his national team status who featuring on BCOS TV flagship Sports program, Saturday Breakfast Sports Show that he's not ready to retire at the moment as his best for Nigeria has not come.

In April, several media reports claimed that the USA based Nigerian was set to retire from the Nigeria National Basketball team.

When asked if he's contemplating on retirement, Diogu said "No, I don’t have any plans to retire right now. I think those peddling the rumour are looking at my age and thinking that I’ve been with the Nigerian National team for a long time. Truly we have a lot of up and coming young players and I want to see all this young players playing for the national team."

"However I am not quitting now. When it’s time to step down, I will definitely do so. But right now I’m still playing at a high level and my best is yet to come.

I don’t know when I will retire, definitely you will see me playing for a couple of more years" he added.

Diogu, the 2017 Afrobasket Most Valuable Player was an influential member of the Nigerian squad that won the gold medal at the 2015 FIBA Afrobasket Championship.