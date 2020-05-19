“Blessed Stars Football Academy will NOT resume amidst Corona Virus “ - VP

Listen to article

The team manager and Vice President of Blessed Stars Football Academy Mr. Moses Ukpong has said the club will NOT resume its regular activities until there’s a green light.

Mr. Moses Ukpong revealed this in an interview on Facebook Live by BBC Sports journalist Mimi Fawaz. During the interview, the team manager disclosed plans to revamp the team, including opening an academy in Accra, Ghana. “We have been receiving several requests from prospective partners and sponsors to have a branch of the club in Ghana. We have been thinking about it and currently rolling out plans to set up a standard academy in the Accra metropolis early 2021, said Moses Ukpong”.

The club had gone on indefinite break till further notice since the 12th of March. According to eyewitnesses, some teams have been reported to have resumed training in Nigeria amidst the pandemic.

While concluding the interview with BBC Journalist, Moses Ukpong stated that Blessed Stars Football Academy will not resume until they have received an official go-ahead from the Nigeria Football Federation.

He said, “We would hate to be used as a scape goat in violation to the lockdown, we at Blessed Stars respect the sports governing body in Nigeria and have a smooth relationship which we hope to maintain”.

He also stated that resumption of the team will be announced officially on all its social media platforms when resumption of sports activities is officially approved.