Osaze - I Regret Missing AFCON 2013

Former Eagles winger, Osaze Odemwingie, has said that his only regret as a Super Eagles player was missing out on the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.

Odemwingie was omitted from the late late Stephen Keshi squad after fall out with some top officials of the team.

However, Nigeria eventually became Champions after pipping Burkina Faso in the Final at Johannesburg without Odemwimgie who was one of the most important players in the squad at the time.

In a chat with Super Eagles media team on Instagram, the former West Bromwich Albion forward said he regretted missing the opportunity to win a major title with his country.

“I dreamt of the team winning the trophy before it kicked off the tournament. But you know when you’re young and believe your decision is true, you just want to stick to it. Okay, now it’s past but it’s something I ‘d done differently.” he said.

Osaze later returned to the squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, he scored the only goal that earned the Super Eagles all the three points against Bosnia.