JUST IN: Celtic Declared Scottish League Champions, Hearts Relegated

Celtic have been named Champions of Scotland after the clubs voted on Monday to end the league due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Scottish Professional Football League said in a statement

"The SPFL has today announced that, following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs, the Board of the SPFL has determined that the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership has been concluded with immediate effect," the league said.

"The decision means that Celtic are crowned 2019/20 champions and Hearts have been relegated to the Ladbrokes Championship."

Top-flight football in Scotland was stopped in March due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"We would all have rather seen the league season played out on pitches, in stadiums and in front of supporters," SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan said.

"Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on sporting competitions around the world and the repercussions will be felt for a long time."

The league statement added that final season placings were decided on a points-per-game basis in matches played to March 13.

A similar system was used to determine final positions in Scotland's three lowest footballing tiers, which voted to end their seasons early in April.

Celtic have now won the Scottish league nine times in a row.