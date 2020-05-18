Dare Tasks NFF On A Welfare Plan For Players

Listen to article

In the wake of recent financial intervention and material support from the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, to Ex-internationals and families of some deceased players of the Super Eagles, The Ministry has asked the Nigeria Football Federation to reveal to the Ministry, its plans for welfare assistance to players.

In a letter dated May 11th, signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Gabriel Aduda, the President of the NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick was directed to furnish the Ministry with its plans for welfare assistance to players.

The letter reads “We acknowledge and appreciate the kind gesture of extending support to the families of our fallen heroes in following the lead of the Ministry to pledge the monthly payment of N30,000. I wish to further request you to provide information on the welfare scheme (package) put in place by your management to enhance productivity and motivate the welfare of staff and athletes of your Federation, as well as welfare scheme for families of ex-internationals, the sick and injured athletes.”

The letter is expected to incite the NFF to act as a body that has the interest od its workers at heart following wide outcry over the poor welfare of most ex-players and their families.

It can be recalled that the Sports Minister had offered financial and material support to the mothers of Rashidi Yekini, Samuel Okwaraji and late quartermiler Sunday Bada. An effort which was corroborated by the NFF after they also promised to assist the families of the Ex-internationals with monthly stipend.