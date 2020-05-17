Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Return With A Comfortable Win

Listen to article

Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich returned to the Bundesliga action with a bang as they comfortably beat Union Berlin in another spectator free matchup.

Saturday's games gave us an indication of what should be expected from football going forward as the Bundesliga became the first elite league to return in Europe.

Again, substitutes and coaches were seen adhering to the social distancing rule on the bench totally - including using the front rows of the otherwise empty stands.

Robert Lewandowski gave the champions the lead with a penalty - his 40th goal in 34 Bayern games this season. And Benjamin Pavard headed in a late second from Joshua Kimmich's corner.

Bayern were comfortable winners in the end, despite only having three shots on target.

Thomas Muller had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside before Lewandowski scored the opener following a foul by Neven Subotic on Leon Goretzka.

Pavard's header with 10 minutes to go wrapped up the victory.

Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer, wasn't in the dugout having broken the quarantine rule when his father-in-law died.

The win has taken the Bavarians 4 points above Borrusia Dortmund who walloped Schanle 04 on Saturday.