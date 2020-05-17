UEFA Planning To End 2019/2020 Season In August

Listen to article

UEFA according to its president, Aleksander Cererin is planning to finish the 2019/2020 season in August, including the Champions League and Europa League campaigns.

Recall that the majority of European league seasons were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a few leagues have announced plans for a restart in the coming weeks.

The French and Dutch top-flight campaigns have been cancelled but with the resumption of German Bundesliga on Saturday, Ceferin expects at least 80% of national leagues to finish their seasons.

"We have an idea but we have to wait for the executive committee of UEFA to confirm the dates. I can say that the European season will be finished, if everything is as it is now, in August." Ceferin told beIN Sports.

"As things look now, I’m sure... that we can finish the European season and this means UEFA competition."

"I think the majority of leagues will finish the season. The ones who will not, it’s their decision. But they will still have to play qualifiers if they want to participate in the European UEFA competition."

Accordinf to Ceferin, winners of the French Ligue1, Paris St Germain, and Lyon would have to play their Champions League games abroad after the French government said professional sports would not be allowed to return before September.

"Paris St Germain and Lyon... will have to organise (matches) in France, but if this is not possible, (they) will have to organise it at a neutral ground."

"If you cannot play in your country, then you have to organise it at a neutral ground... I don’t see the reason why French authorities would not allow them to organise a match without spectators, but let’s see. It’s out of my power." Ceferin concluded.