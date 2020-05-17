Bundesliga: Awoniyi Scores As Ehizibue Shines In Mainz Stalemate

Listen to article

Nigerian forward, Taiwo Awoniyi opens scoring account in the Bundesliga as Mainz 05 fought from 2 goals down to draw 2-2 against Cologne on the second day of the return of the Bundesliga.

In action for Cologne was another Super Eagles invitee, Kingsley Ehizibue who was brought on in the 83rd minute, making his his 24th league appearance for the German side.

Cologne had drawn the first blood through Mark Uth's goal from the spot six minutes into game, and Florian Kainz's goal in the 53rd minute, to make it a double over Mainz.

Awoniyi, who started on the bench, came on in the 56th minute for his seventh league outing and began the comeback when he scored in the 61st minute.

And in the 72nd minute, Mainz completed the comeback with thanks to Pierre Kunde.

Making it the second time Mainz would come back against Cologne. In their first meeting in the league this season, Mainz came from a goal down to win 3-1.

The draw means Mainz are 15th on the log with 27 points and four points away from the relegation play-off spot. While Cologne occupy 10th position on 33 points and are six points from sixth place which is the Europa League qualification spot.