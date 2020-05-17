We Are Ready For The Resumption Of The League - Abia Warriors Sporting Director

Listen to article

The sporting director of Abia Warriors, Patrick Ngwaogu, has declared the readiness of their players to return to the pitch of play anytime the League Management Company (LMC) calls for the season resumption.

Ngwaogu stated this in Abuja, said the management of Abia Warriors is in constant touch with the players and the technical crew, and also ensure that they adhere strictly to their weekly training programme, and observe all precautionary measures against the Covid19.

"All what we want them to do is to keep safe and observe all the precautionary safety measures as outlined by the Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)."

"Also, the technical crew send the players weekly training programme to keep them in shape and fit pending when the league will restart." Ngwaogu said.

He further emphasised that the Abia Warriors management has maintained its obligations of paying the players their salaries and allowances pending when he league would resume.

"It will interest you to know that our players and officials receive their full salary every month despite the lockdown and suspension of football activities in the country."

"Our target is to make the club (Abia Warriors) the best in the country by putting solid structure in place and increase the fans base. We are working towards self sustainability and less dependent on the state government."