Covid-19: Enyimba, Rangers To Receive Cash From CAF

Nigerian representatives at the CAF Confederations Cup, Enyimba and Enugu Rangers are to receive their cash prize for participating in the CAF tournament this season.

Recall that Enugu Rangers were unable to make it to the knockout stages of the competition following dismal performances which led to their early exit from the CAF competition while the People's Elephant Enyimba, crashed out at the quarter final stage after losing to Horoya AC of Guinea.

The football body however believes that the Covid19 pandemic has had its financial implications on African football, which is why it must be responsive to the needs of the clubsides.

"In light of growing concerns and evolving nature of COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the suspension of football activities across the continent, CAF has resolved to accelerate the payment of final tranche of financial rewards to participating clubs in CAF Interclub competitions for the 2019/20 season."

"The current situation has had a telling effect on African football stakeholders, and CAF is being responsive to the needs of our Clubs, one of our key stakeholders, by facilitating the payment of their prize monies well ahead of time." said CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.

The distribution, which has since commenced, is to ameliorate the financial burden on the 32 clubs that reached the group stages of the Total CAF Champions League and Total CAF Confederation Cup, during these trying times.

Clubs will receive their dues based on the established prize monies for each competition till the quarter-final stage, when the two competitions were suspended indefinitely due to Covid19.

The minimum guaranteed for clubs participating in the Total CAF Champions League is USD 550,000 and USD 275,000 for the Total CAF Confederation Cup.