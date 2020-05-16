FIFA To Announce Host Of 2023 Women's World Cup Next Month

Listen to article

World Football Governing body, FIFA, have confirmed that the hosts for the 2023 Women's World Cup will be announced on June 25, 2020

According to reports, The FIFA Council was meant to meet in early June 2020 in Addis Ababa, but due to the uncertainty about when Covid19 will be over, FIFA had to alter their selection plans.

The Council has therefore announced it will, for the first time in its history, host its Council and respective 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup vote virtually.

The Apex football body also revealed the nations aspiring to host the female football showpiece. They are Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, South Africa and a joint South Korea/North Korea.

FIFA bid evaluation reports are being finalized by the sporting body following inspection visits to the bidding hosts in early 2020. These reports will be published by FIFA in early June prior to the virtual Council and vote.

Also, the summary of the FIFA bid evaluation reports will also be made by the FIFA Secretary General.

The FIFA council will then proceed to a vote. This vote will be done electronically and administered remotely.

In addition, this 2023 host selection will be done in an open voting process, where the votes by FIFA members are made public after the conclusion of the FIFA Council meeting.

The winner of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will host the biggest ever women's tournament. This is due to the tournament being expanded to 32 participating nations from the 24 in the last France 2019 Women's World Cup.