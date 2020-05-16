National Sports Festival 2020 May Hold In August

Listen to article

The postponed National Sports Festival, which was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of Coronavirus may hold in August.

According to reports, plans are being made to see to the commencement of the Nigerian Olympics in August.

Recall that the sports festival was initially scheduled to hold between March 22 to April 1 in Edo state, but in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the sports ministry had to suspend the competition indefinitely.

This was revealed by a member of the local organising committee, who spoke on the condition of Anonymity to The Punch that Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, who is also the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, dropped the hint in a gathering recently.

“There are feelers to that effect but we are yet to get clearance because nobody is sure when COVID-19 is going to be over, and it’s not going to be over overnight, it’s a gradual process, ”

“Everything is set for the hosting of the NSF, the stadium has been completed, if you go to the hostels now, they are fully set to accommodate the athletes and officials.” The source said.

This is in contradiction to what the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, had said earlier, that major plans will be made this month as regards the National Sports Festival by the National Sports Council.

"We are monitoring, we need to look at the COVID-19 situation in Edo State, whether it has been flattened. Do they have the health infrastructure?"

"The National Council on Sports will look at the situation surrounding it and I think at the end of this month, we are going to have a clearer picture of what will happen.* Dare told Splash FM.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of Team Edo to the NSF, Brown Ebewele, has kicked against the rumor, stating that the time is not ripe for the festival to take place.

He believes the political atmosphere in the state would not give room for the NSF to hold until the swearing in of the Governor of the State, which is scheduled for November 12, following the completion of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s first term in office.

"Nobody is talking about festival now, people are talking about coronavirus. The political timetable in Edo State will not allow the festival to come earlier than November."

"Political parties will hold their primaries next month and once they finish the primaries, campaigns will start before the elections on September 19." Ebewele said