Amuneke Gives NFF Conditions To Become Super Eagles Coach

Listen to article

Former Nigeria U17 coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has revealed his intentions to manage the Super Eagles but insisted that it will only happen when the Nigerian Football Federation declares the post vacant.

The former Barcelona star said while speaking with Radio Nigeria's Amar Ignis, Amunuke stated that it is nor professional talking about a job that has not been declared vacant by the NFF.

His words "I don’t think the NFF make any announcement that there is vacancy for the Super Eagles job. And besides, we have a coach that is still in charge of the team. As a professional and a coach, i don’t find it impressive and normal talking about the job that is not vacant and that no one has announced that is vacant."

"And talking about a coach whom i think has done very well also and still under contract is not professional."

He further squashed the rumor going around about him being interested in the Eagles job and said that will only happen at the appointed time.

"For me to say I am not interested does not mean I will not coach Nigeria but of course I think we have to respect the coach who is in charge at this particular time. When the time comes and the NFF announce vacancy for the job, then we can talk about it."

The The former Super Eagles winger started his coaching career with Nigeria U17 and guided the Golden Eaglets to win the 2015 World Cup in Chile.

He also had a stint Tanzania national team and qualified the East African country for their first Africa Cup of Nations in 39 years, but was relieved of his duties following the woeful campaign of the Taifa Stars in Egypt.