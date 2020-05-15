Listen to article

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Emmanuel Okocha, has urged football fans to stop comparing Alex Iwobi with Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

Iwobi started his career at Arsenal joining the North London club since his primary school days before making his first team debut in 2015.

Due to his impressive performances for Arsenal and the Super Eagles, some football fans started comparing him to the Legendary former Super Eagles skipper, Jay Jay Okocha.

Emmanuel Okocha is Jay Jay Okocha's elder brother, he represented Nigeria at the 1990 African Cup of Nations has urged for caution in other not to put too much pressure on Iwobi.

"Compare Jay-Jay with the likes of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Messi [not Iwobi],” he continued.

“In this era don't compare anybody with Messi, that would be unfair. That would put the young man under unnecessary pressure.”

Iwobi has played 22 matches in all competitions since joining the club from Arsenal in the summer.

The 24-year-old has represented Super Eagles forty times since making his debut in 2015.