Bundesliga: Coach To Miss League Resumption After Breaking Quarantine Rule

Augsburg manager, Heiko Herrlich will miss the Bundesliga restart after breaching quarantine rules by leaving the team hotel to buy toothpaste.

It is understood that Bundesliga teams are in preparation for the German league to resume this weekend, thus have been staying indoors but Herrlich, whose side face Wolfsburg on Saturday, told a news conference on Thursday that he had visited a shop, breaking league rules.

Speaking at a video news conference, he had said "I have no toothpaste and then I went to a supermarket."

But later acknowledged his mistake and apologized "I made a mistake by leaving the hotel, Even though I have followed all hygiene measures both when leaving the hotel and otherwise, I cannot undo this,"

"In this situation, I was not able to act as a role model for my team and the public. I will therefore be consistent and stand by my mistake. Because of this misconduct, I will not be leading the training [on Friday] and will not be in charge of the team against Wolfsburg on Saturday."

Herrlich, 48, was appointed on 10 March, shortly before the suspension of the Bundesliga and the home match with Wolfsburg was to be his first in charge.

Meanwhile, the club has revealed that players and staff are being regularly tested for coronavirus and Herrlich will be able to resume training after two negative test results.