Tennis: Djokovic Targets Grand Slam Record

Listen to article

World No 1, Novak Djokovic, believes he's on course to breaking the record of the most Grand Slam titles and become the longest-reigning world No 1 by the time he retires.

The 32-year-old Serb currently has 17 Grand Slam titles to his name - two behind Rafa Nadal and three fewer than Roger Federer - and has no doubt in his ability to overtake the other members of the so-called 'Big Three'.

Djokovic disclosed this in an interview, he said "I'm always very confident in myself, I believe I can win the most slams and break the record for longest No 1. Those are definitely my clear goals."

Djokovic was on 21 unbeaten runs before the tennis world was placed on suspension in March due to the Coronavirus.

He had lifted the ATP Cup with Serbia, clinching an eighth Australian Open Title and completing a fifth triumph at the Dubai tennis championships.

He further stated that he sees himself still playing on the court even at 40. "I don't believe in limits. I think limits are only illusions of your ego or your mind," he said.