Finidi George Makes LaLiga African All-time Eleven

Ex-Super Eagles star, Finidi George has made the cut for LaLiga's African all-time eleven.

This was confirmed in a five minutes video compiled by SuperSports and posted on their verified Twitter account.

The video comprises of selected African players (past and present) to have played in the LaLiga.

Apparently, Finidi’s inclusion in the list is due to his remarkable performance for the Andalusian club, Real Betis. A club he joined from Dutch giants Ajax in 1996.

During his time at Betis, Finidi did double digits of goals in nearly every season, with Betis, finishing fourth in his first year.

Finidi also helped the club to the final of the Copa del Rey which they lost to 3-2 to Barcelona, a game in which he scored.

Other notabe African players who were also included in the list are Cameroon legends Samuel Eto’o and Jacque Songo’o, Yaya Toure of Cote d’Ivoire and Mali’s Seydou Keita.

Others are South Africa’s Benni McCarthy, Frederic Kanoute of Mali, Cameroon’s Lauren Etame Meyer and Morocco’s Noureddine Naybet.

LaLiga African All-time Eleven:

Goalkeeper

Jacque Songo’o (Cameroon/Deportivo La Coruna)

Defenders

Lauren Etame Meyer (Cameroon/Mallorca)

Noureddine Naybet (Morocco/Deportivo La Coruna)

Djene Dakonam (Togo/Getafe)

Alan Nyom (Cameroon/Getafe)

Midfielders

Finidi George (Nigeria/Real Betis)

Yaya Toure (Cote d’Ivoire/Barcelona)

Seydou Keita (Mali/Barcelona)

Forwards

Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon/Barcelona)

Benni McCarthy (South Africa/Celta Vigo)

Frederic Kanoute (Mali/Sevilla)