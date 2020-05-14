FIFA, English FA  To Battle In Court Over Chelsea Transfer

Listen to article

The English Football Association (FA) will face FIFA in court next month over its punishment in relation to Chelsea's transfer ban.

The FA, according to reports will be challenging the disciplinary process and the accusation that there was mismanagement in the registration of minors at the court of Arbitration for sports on June 26.

Recall that In February 2019, The Blues were sanctioned for breaching 150 regulations regarding the transfer and registration of 69 players under the age of 18 over several seasons.

The FA were also found guilty of breaking rules regarding the registration of those players and at the time, was given a period of six months to address the situation concerning the international transfer and first registration of minors in football.

It's also understood that both Chelsea and English FA were fined and the former was placed transfer ban for two windows.

However, The Blues had their sanction reduced to one window on appeal in December, when their original £460,000 fine was halved to £230,000.

The FA also had their fine reduced to from £421,000 to £290,000 on an initial appeal and which they are now seeking to appeal further.

Chelsea and the English FA have argued lack of clarity to FIFA's guidelines as defence for the accusations from FiFA.