Hamilton Named The Wealthiest Sportsperson In UK

Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton has been confirmed as the richest sportsman in the United Kingdom with a net worth of 224 million poinds.

Hamilton's net worth saw a huge rise by 37 million poinds after he signed a new contract with Mercedes in 2018 worth up to 40 million pounds a year.

Rory McIlroy, who returned to the top of golf’s world rankings in February for the first time since 2015, is the only other sportsperson to feature on the main Rich List with a net worth of 170 million pounds.

Wales and Real Madrid star, Gareth Bale, who earns 350,000 pounds per week at the Bernabeau after tax, has a net worth of 114 million pounds and is the richest sportsperson aged 30 or under.

Meanwhile, the Young Rich List is dominated by sports personalities who account for 18 of the 50 places, with world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua the only non-footballer to make the cut.

Joshua earned an estimated 78 million pounds from his two fights with Andy Ruiz Jr last year, taking his net worth to 107 million pounds.