NFF Urged To Pick Omagbemi, Akide-Udoh For Falcons Job

Stakeholders in the nation's women football have advised the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation to consider appointing the duo of Florence Omagbemi and Mercy Akide-Udoh.

Recall that Omagbemi led the Super Falcons to glory at the 2006 edition of the African Nations Cup in Cameroon, but her contract was not renewed thereafter by the NFF.

Also, she alongside Akide-Udoh led the team to several AWCON titles and appeared three times at the FIFA World Cup during their playing days.

Some stakeholders, who spoke with The Guardian last week, were of the opinion that the duo would bring good results to the Super Falcons.

They also argued that giving the ex-players opportunity to lead the Falcons would be more economical for the nation than paying huge salaries to foreign coaches, considering the federation’s scarce resources.

The hunt for a new manager for the Super Falcons began after the resignation of Thomas Dennerby in October last year. The Swede complained about interference from the NFF to discharge his duties and later opted for resignation.

Meanwhile, Christopher Danjuma was announced the interim manager some weeks after the resignation of Dennerby.