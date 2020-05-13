Italian Serie A Could Resume On June 13

Listen to article

Following the official statement of the FIGC on Wednesday, light seems to be at the end of the tunnes of the Italian SerieA as per the Covid19.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC), communicated a provisional resumption date for the 2019-2020 season after a video conference featuring representatives from all the clubs in the Italian SeireA

Recall that the Serie A season has been put on hold since March 10, with Italy initially issuing a ban on all sporting events as the country after recording over 220,000 infections and more than 30,000 deaths till date.

Although, plans to restart the season next month is in place but remains subject to approval from the Italian government. Juventus currently top the Serie A table with 12 matches left to play as they look to seal a ninth successive league title, though Lazio are only one point adrift in second place.

As things stands, players have began training since May 4 after the permission to resume individual training by the Italian government while group training can officially resume from May 18.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan and Atalanta complete the top four, with Roma and Napoli also occupying European qualification places ahead of AC Milan.