Kanu Is My Best January Signing - Wenger 

Former Arsenal coach, Arsene Wenger has picked Nwankwo Kanu as his best ever January signing.

The legendary coach brought it many players in the winter while in charge of Arsenal, but he has revealed that former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu is the best of then all.

Wenger sanctioned the signing of Kanu from Inter Milan in the January transfer window of the 1999/2000 season and Papilo went on to become a key player, playing a vital role in the club's successes.

“What a difficult question. Over 20 years, maybe Kanu. In the middle of the season. That had a big impact and he was a huge player,” Wenger told BEIN Sport.

“No, I am not. Because I think it is like a race in a marathon where you change the shoes halfway.

Kanu helped the Gunners finish second in the 2000 UEFA Cup during his first season with the club.

“It is not right, when once you have started the season, you have to finish the season with the same players,” he continued.

“Or you keep it open the whole season like it was when I arrived in England. They have chosen a rule that is not right.”

Kanu played a pivotal role as Arsenal won Premier League titles and two FA Cups, he scored 43 goals in 197 matches across all competitions at Arsenal.

He won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup and an Olympic Gold Medal during an illustrious career.