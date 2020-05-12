Covid19: Messi Donates €500,000 To Argentine Hospitals

Listen to article

Barcelona and Argentine forward, Lionel Messi has again expressed a kind gesture to help reduce the financial stress that comes with the coronavirus pandemic.

TheNigerianVoice understands that the Barcelona ace, has donated €500,000 to help fight the Coronavirus.

According to reports, Messi donated the money to the Fundación Garrahan in Argentina through the Fundación Messi.

However, the money is expected to go towards supplies and equipment to help fight the Coronavirus.

Also, Messi’s donation will go towards several hospital’s throughout the country. This is the second time in two months that the Argentine playmaker would be donating to hospitals amidst the Covid19 pandemic.

Recall that Messi alongside Barelona former manager, Pep Guadiola donated €1M each to Barcelona hospital in March.