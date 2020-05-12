Etebo Backs Osimhen To Excel At Barca, Madrid

Listen to article

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has backed his fellow Super Eagles teammate, Osimhen, to succeed at Barcelona and Real Madrid. But added that he (Osimhen) must be assured enough playing time before joining any top European side in the summer.

The young attacker has been courted by the biggest of clubs in England over a move away from Lille during the summer transfer window with Barcelona and Real Madrid jostling for his signature as well.

However, Etebo believes that the 21-year old has the quality to excel in any league in the world.

"Osimhen is a good player and one that you can rely on at the moment and for the future" Etebo told Johnny Edward in an Instagram chat.

"He has done absolutely well in Ligue 1 this season and has been consistent in the last two seasons, which is also good for his confidence."

"He must be assured of regular playing time if he joins a top team in the summer . He has the attributes to excel at Real Madrid or Barcelona."

Osimhen finished as joint top scorer of the French Ligue1 after the season was declared over by the French Prime Minister, Edouard Phillipe. He scored 18 goals in 38 matches for Lille.