May 12, 2020 | Football News

Maduka Okoye Set For Dutch Move

Ibrahim Taiwo, The Nigerian Voice Sports
Super Eagles young goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has hinted on a probable loan move to a Dutch club next summer, in a bid to have a first team experience.

Okoye is yet to make his debut for Fortuna Dusseldorf's senior team despite putting up several impressive performances for the clubside.

In a chat with Super Eagles media team, Okoye said "We will see what the future brings. We already sat down with the club to renew my contract. You can imagine , after my debut for Nigeria, everything changed."

"Fortuna is my number one spot, but I want to play, it’s not the best playing in the second team or on the bench, I have to get experience in first teams and play at the premier level."

"I sat down with Fortuna and maybe I will go to the Dutch league on loan to play so I can get topflight league experience in the Netherlands" He added.

He also revealed that talks with his club over a new deal were ongoing, but were stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.


