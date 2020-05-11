Pinnick: We're Preparing Yobo For Future Super Eagles Job

Listen to article

President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has said that the NFF is preparing Ex-Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo for a future national team job.

The NFF Supremo, explained why the former Everton defender was brought into the coaching crew saying that the 39-year-old will add value to the Super Eagles and hopes he will follow the footsteps of former international Stephen Keshi, who guided the side to their third Africa Cup of Nations title in 2013.

Pinnick told the Guardian "When Yobo was captain of the Super Eagles before he retired, I saw inborn leadership character in him. His charisma and the way he carried other players in the team was exceptional,"

"Yobo is a born leader. This is why the federation decided to appoint him as one of the assistants in the Super Eagles team."

"We are looking up to Yobo to manage the Super Eagles in future and being part of the team’s technical crew will give him that opportunity to coach the Super Eagles in the nearest future."

"The late Stephen Keshi was also an exceptional leader when he was the captain of the Super Eagles. He later grew in the coaching job to handle the Super Eagles. Yobo needs to be encouraged."

This is not the first time a Nigerian retired player would be given this type of opportunity. Yobo’s presence in the Eagles will help the team."

Yobo was appointed as the second assistant to Gernot Rohr in February to replace former Enugu Rangers manager, Imama Amapakabo.

At the time of his appointment, the former Fenerbahce defender is yet to secure his coaching badges but Pinnick reveals the NFF has not breached any law.

"Apart from the first assistant in the national team, other coaches that are yet to get a coaching license are allowed to be in the team’s technical set up according to the rules. So, Yobo’s appointment is on track."

The 39-year old centre back featured for the Super Eagles more than a decade before his retirement in 2014. He also featured at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and captained the Super Eagles to continental glory in South Africa.