Flying Eagles, U23 Eagles And Eaglets Managerial Appointments Made Already - NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has revealed the situation surrounding the appointments of the Nigeria’s U17 national team, Flying Eagles and U23 national team, saying that the vacant posts have now been occupied but the Covid-.19 pandemic is delaying the publications of their names.

This was disclosed by the First Vice president of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi on Sunday in a popular Sports platform on WhatsApp, Kwara Sports Arena, where he blamed the delay in making the appointment public on coronavirus pandemic.

His words "Again the Pandemic is to blame. The consultants were meant to have advertised the positions to the public in April. They would have shortlisted by now and the appointments probably made but the COVID-19 Pandemic has set all that back."

The Chairman, Lagos state Football Association added that the priority for now should be how to curtail the spread of Covid19 "I think we should first focus on curtailing this ravaging disease. Afterall its only the living that can coach football. Once life gets back to normal we will get back to that course of transparently employing coaches for our National teams."