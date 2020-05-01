Covid-19: Kalou Says Returning To Football Is Awkward

Listen to article

Hertha Berlin Ivory Coast winger, Salomon Kalou believes that any return to playing football with the Coronavirus much around will be awkward.

kalou became the latest player to let out his voice on the preparations of top European nations to restart the leagues behind closed doors.

The former Chelsea former winger, Kalou, in a conversation with BBC Sport Africa, said “I'm not afraid, but I think it will be a little bit awkward that we're going to play and not have contact with other teams, because you’ve got to.

"How are you going to play against opponents and expect to win a big game when you barely create contact with the game?

"Football is a sport of contact. You've got to have contact. So I'm very curious to see what the rules will be when it comes to playing the game again.”

Kalou, who played in the Premier League with Chelsea between 2006 and 2012, also explained how Hertha Berlin have been adhering to the social distancing protocols in training sessions since they resumed, with 24 players on the training pitch divided into three eight-player groups

"We try to keep the distance. But you know as they say, football is a sport of contact, so I don’t know how long we are going to manage like that, because at the end of the day, you’ve got to have some contact, you’ve got to create some contact if you want to play football.” He said.