Covid-19: I Am Missing My Teammates - Kelechi Iheanacho 

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed his routine during the lockdown as occasioned by coronavirus.

The former Manchester City forward has been doing a lot of things including playing video games, reading and cooking his favorite dishes.

I’m just doing my personal training at home,” said Iheanacho. “The training coaches send us stuff for training and everyone is just training at home and doing some exercises.

Kelechi, who is a devoted Christian said he is also reading his Bible.

“I’m playing games, I’m reading my Bible as well, so not much, but it’s not bad. I’m just doing what I should do – work, reading books.

“I can cook as well – plantains, yams, rice, beans, chicken and all the rest. It’s been good, it’s a good way to keep busy.

The Leicester City striker also confessed that he has missed his teammates most especially his national team colleague, Wilfred Ndidi

To be fair, it’s been difficult and I’m missing my team-mates so much,” he said. “I’m missing everybody, especially Wilf [Ndidi]. It’s not been easy, but I’m missing everybody.

“I’m trying to keep in contact with everyone and the staff as well. I’ve been able to talk to Wilf most of the time as well as the other lads, and the manager.

“He’s a good friend and a good man, and he keeps in touch – he listens to every other player. We’re a good family and hopefully I will be back on the pitch.”

He has also urged people to stay at home and follow all the guidelines

“It’s important to stay at home,” he said. “It’s important for us to listen to the Government and to go by their rules.

“It’s very, very important for us, for everyone, because it will help save lives. My message for everyone is to please stay at home, save the NHS and save lives.”