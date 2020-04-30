JUST IN: PSG Crowned French League One Champions

Listen to article

Paris Saint-Germain have been crowned as the champions of France despite the season being ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The French league one was cancelled on Tuesday because of the impact of Covid-19.

According to Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Rennes are set to qualify for next season's Champions League, while Lille, Reims and Nice will be awarded Europa League spots.

At the bottom, meanwhile, the finalised table based on a points/match ratio is bad news for Amiens and Toulouse, who look set to be relegated to Ligue 2 despite still having 10 matches still to play.

The decision is also good news for Ligue 2 high-flyers FC Lorient and RC Lens, who would be promoted into Ligue 1 for the 2020-21 season.

Third-bottom Nimes, although in the relegation zone, appear to be set to keep their place in the top flight, given there will be no Ligue 2 play-offs and a chance for a third team to earn promotion from the second tier.

The season's last round of fixtures were played on March 7 and 8, and the final standings see PSG sitting 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille with a game in hand.

This will be their third consecutive triumph, and the ninth league title in their history.